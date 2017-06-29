Newcastle begin talks to sign Sheyi Ojo on loan

Newcastle United are looking to sign the highly talented Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo on loan this summer.
The 20-year-old winger is very highly rated by the Anfield coaches and it will be interesting to see whether Klopp sanctions a loan deal for him.
According to Chronicle, Newcastle have already begun talks with Liverpool and things have moved quickly. However, the negotiations are still at an early stage.
Ojo can operate as a wide forward in a front three or a traditional winger. The youngster is blessed with electric pace and flair. Klopp rates the 20-year-old highly but he needs to develop further in order to break into the first team scene.
A loan move could be beneficial for Ojo at this stage of his career. He needs to play regularly and he is unlikely to get that chance at Anfield. Liverpool have just signed another winger in Salah and are looking at Oxlade-Chamberlain as well.
Ojo could be a regular starter for Newcastle alongside the likes of Atsu. As for Liverpool, they are likely to welcome back a much-improved player in the summer of 2018.