Newcastle and West Ham interested in Ryan Fredericks

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Fulham right-back Ryan Fredericks this summer.
The 25-year-old full back is out of contract this summer and the Magpies are hoping to sign him on a free transfer.
DeAndre Yedlin has impressed for Newcastle over the last year but Benitez wants to add some depth and competition to his right back position. Fredericks would be an ideal addition for his side.
The former Spurs defender has had a very good season with Fulham and he is ready for the step up to the Premier League.
Reports claim that he is hoping to continue with Fulham but his agent is looking at other options in case the renewal offer from the Londoners is unsatisfactory.
Newcastle United won’t be the only Premier League club interested in signing the Fulham star. The likes of West Ham United and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Fredericks as well.
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer but there is no doubt that Fredericks would be a quality signing for most midtable teams, especially on a free transfer.