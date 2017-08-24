Newcastle and Stoke lock heads to sign Juventus midfielder

Newcastle United and Stoke City are two out of three clubs fighting for the signature of Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro.
Italian club Genoa are also interested in signing the 24-year-old. Sturaro is a Genoa youth graduate who earned his move to Juve after a series of consistent performances over the course of two seasons with the Genoese.
CalcioMercato, an Italian football outlet, broke the news earlier but maintain that Juventus still wish to keep hold of the midfielder. But this seems to be a bit disconcerting, considering Sturaro has failed to establish himself as a regular in manager Masimilliano Allegri’s first team plans. It will be even more difficult for the former Genoa man after Blaise Matuidi’s arrival from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
Newcastle are expected to test the Old Lady’s resolve to keep hold of Sturaro who only made 11 starts in the Serie A last season. With Jack Colback set to leave the Tyneside club, as per the Daily Mail, and Jonjo Shelvey’s suspension, Sturaro will add much needed improvement in Newcastle’s midfield.
Stoke City are also said to be keen on the midfielder but at this moment, Genoa remain firm favourites to land their former player.