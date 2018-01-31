Newcastle agree deal to sign Islam Slimani on loan

Newcastle have agreed on a deal to sign the Leicester City striker Islam Slimani.
The Algerian has struggled to impress since his arrival from Sporting and he will look to resurrect his career with a loan move away from the King Power Stadium.
As for Newcastle, the Magpies have struggled to score goals this season and Benitez was desperate to sign a prove goalscorer this month.
Despite his poor start at Leicester, Slimani is a proven goalscorer and if he can rediscover his form under Benitez, he could prove to be an asset for Newcastle. Slimani has scored 13 goals in 44 games for Leicester.
The Foxes were prepared to sell Slimani for £20 million but Newcastle have opted to sign the 29-year-old on a temporary deal.
Slimani is likely to make his Newcastle debut towards the end of February. The striker has a thigh injury right now and he is set to be sidelined for two weeks.
Newcastle are looking to beat the drop this year and Benitez will need the Algerian in top form for the remainder of this season.