‘New number 1’, ‘Great news’ – fans excited as Arsenal agree deal for Hein

We reported on Wednesday that Arsenal agreed a deal with FC Nomme United to sign highly-rated goalkeeper Karl Jacob Hein. The teenager, pictured alongside Mart Poom, will sign a three-year professional deal with Arsenal when he turns 17 in April next year.
It’s the first signing since Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as head coach and won’t be the last this summer. Hein was initially on trial with the Gunners and managed to impress enough to earn a contract. Before signing his pro deal next year, the 16-year-old will spend time in Arsenal’s academy.
The London outfit may need a first-team goalkeeper within 12 months as Petr Cech and David Ospina are both out of contract in 2019, but Hein might not be seen in the senior side for many years. He’s rated highly, however, so supporters will want to keep an eye on the teenager’s progress. The likes of Cech and coach Jens Lehmann could use their experience to mentor him.
Some fans have sarcastically suggested he could be Arsenal’s new number one next season, while others are just pleased to see him in the academy where he can develop. The Gunners pride themselves on their players rising through the youth ranks to the first-team and Hein could well be next in due time.
