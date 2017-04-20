New MLS franchise set to swoop for Zlatan Ibrahimovic on £5m a season deal

According to the Daily Mail new American franchise Los Angeles FC will make a sensational move for the Swedish superstar. Ibrahimovic’s Manchester United contract runs out this summer.
The striker’s future has been much debated in recent months, with the player still unsure of his next move.
Manchester United and Jose Mourinho are desperate to hang on to Ibrahimovic who has scored 17 Premier League goals for the Red Devils this campaign.
Mourinho has previously indicated that he is confident Ibrahimovic will stay for another year. However, United will inevitably face competition.
Los Angeles FC are the latest franchise to arise in the States. They are looking for a marquee signing before their debut MLS season next March, and have set their sights on Zlatan!
They may have to go head-to-head with city rivals LA Galaxy for the player’s signature, though. Galaxy have a history of attracting big names. David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Ashley Cole have all signed in recent years.
However, the new kids on the block are keen and will go toe-to-toe with any competitors.
It is understood that they are offering a £5m a season deal to Ibrahimovic. They will even allow him to go back to Manchester United on loan during the MLS off-season.
That would allow Ibra to play the first half of next season in Europe before beginning his adventure in the States. David Beckham had a similar agreement with LA Galaxy. He joined AC Milan on loan in 2009 and 2010.
This could be a selling point for the 35-year old, who could also bring his family to Los Angeles.
LAFC owner Tom Penn recently said: ‘We have spoken about the desire for a player of global stature. We want a player who is passionate about becoming the first LAFC legend.
‘They will likely be loaned back so that they can continue to play football in Europe.’
Kaka is currently the highest earner in the MLS. The Brazilian is earning £5.6m a season at Orlando City. While Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard are earning around £5m a season each, at their respective franchises.
Although, you feel Zlatan has unfinished work at Old Trafford. He came to England with the clear intention of winning the title. It would be a surprise to see him abandon that pursuit so quickly.
His 28 goals in all competitions this season have stunned all critics. Ibrahimovic has been carrying the United team on his broad shoulders for considerable parts of the campaign.
With the League Cup already secured, Mourinho’s men will now be looking to return to the Champions League. They can manage this through either finishing in the top 4 or winning the Europa League.
That is what Ibrahimovic’s next move may come down to. He has hinted that not competing in Europe’s premiere club competition may not suit him next year.