Never wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to join Manchester United, says new Juve star’s mother

The mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, has denied claims that she wanted her son to rejoin Manchester United in the summer transfer window.
The 33 year old left the Red Devils and signed for Real Madrid in the summer transfer window of 2009. With the Spanish giants, the Portuguese international forward won four Champions League trophies in the last five seasons.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s last Champions League success came earlier in May when Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the final that took place in Kiev. After the final, the former Manchester United star raised concerns over his future at Real Madrid.
Earlier in May, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro while speak to SFR Sport admitted that she would favour her son to rejoin the English Premier League giants over Paris Saint Germain in the summer transfer window.
“I like Paris. I go there now and again. The last time was with my son when he won the Ballon D’Or. I felt very proud,” Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro said, as quoted by Goal.com.
“Every time I go to Paris, everyone treats me very well. If I’m telling you the truth, I wouldn’t mind, but I would prefer him to return to Manchester.”
Cristiano Ronaldo has finally left Real Madrid after spending nine seasons with them. He has now joined Juventus on a 100 million euros deal and has signed a four year deal with the Turin club.
Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro has expressed her delight and even admitted that she never wanted her son to join Jose Mourinho’s side in the summer transfer window. She also said why her son did not want to rejoin Manchester United and decided joining Juventus.
“It’s a lie that I wanted him to return to Manchester United. It’s not true,” Cristinao Ronaldo’s mother said, as quoted by ESPN.
“I’m very happy with his choice. It’s a very happy day for all of us. My son will make Juve even bigger. This is a new adventure and a new life. He enjoyed it at Real Madrid but he needed other challenges.”