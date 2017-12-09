Negative David Moyes repeating Sunderland mistakes with West Ham

West Ham fans must be tearing their hair out over the negative comments made by manager David Moyes ahead of Saturday’s game against Chelsea.
Moyes has claimed none of his players will be able to keep up with Eden Hazard – something that is probably true, but it’s a statement that won’t instil confidence in a squad short on that trait right now.
“There are occasions when I would consider man-marking,” he said.
“Hazard is a player who would definitely come into that category.
“I’ve done it in the past with other players like David Silva at Manchester City.
“The problem is I don’t know if I’ve got someone who is that type of player to be a man-marker.
“I had people at Everton who could do it. With Silva I put Jack Rodwell on him.
“It needs to be people who are athletic and quick. Looking through the squad I couldn’t really identify anyone who could do that.”
Moyes’ negativity didn’t do him any favours at Sunderland, particularly when he moaned about the quality of players he was able to bring into the club.
While it may be frustrating to be working with a squad seriously lacking in certain areas, it’s Moyes’ job inspire them to eke out every bit of improvement he can.
Publicly telling his players they’ll not be able to deal with Hazard doesn’t send out the right message and Hammers’ fans have a right to expect better from Moyes.
If he continues in the same vein it’s difficult to imagine West Ham steering clear of relegation this season.