Napoli vs Manchester City Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Napoli vs Manchester City
UEFA Champions League 2017/18
1st November, 19:45 pm BST
San Paolo, Naples
Live Stream: Watch Napoli vs Manchester City live on BT Sport 3
Napoli vs Manchester City Preview
Napoli host Manchester City in the Champions League this week and the Italians are in desperate need of a win.
The home side have only won one of their opening three matches and are currently third in their group. They cannot afford to drop more points if they want to make to the knockout stages of the competition.
Meanwhile, Manchester City have been fantastic in the Champions League so far. They have a 100% record in Europe this season and they will be looking to make a statement with a big win here.
Napoli vs Manchester City Team News
Arkadiusz Milik is the only absentee for Napoli this week.
As for City, Guardiola will be without the services of Mendy and Kompany.
Predicted Napoli Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Hamsik, Jorginho, Allan; Insigne, Mertens, Callejon
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Delph; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane
Napoli vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Manchester City have won their last 3 matches in the UEFA Champions League. Bet on the away side to win here.
There have been over 2.5 goals scored in Napoli’s last 3 games in the UEFA Champions League. City have a fantastic set of attackers and another high scoring game is on the cards here.
Napoli vs Manchester City Prediction
Napoli have been outstanding in the league games this season and they will need to perform at their best to get something out of this game.
Manchester City are in breathtaking form right now and they will be the favourites here.
An away win seems likely. Napoli have struggled to perform in Europe and City are likely to edge this one.
Napoli 1-2 Manchester City