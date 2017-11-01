Napoli vs Manchester City Confirmed Starting Lineups

Napoli have been sensational in Serie A this season but they have failed to replicate those performances in Europe so far.
The Italian outfit are third in their group right now and they cannot afford to lose here. This is a vital game for them and it should be a fascinating contest between two very good footballing teams.
Guardiola has got his players playing some breathtaking football this season and City will head into this game as the favourites.
Arkadiusz Milik is the only absentee for Napoli tonight and it will be interesting to see how the Serie A outfit cope without him. Meanwhile, City will be without two of their key defenders Benjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany.
Manchester City have won all of their matches in the Champions League so far this season and they will be looking to go all the way. They managed to edge the home game against Napoli and Guardiola will be hoping for more of the same here.
Confirmed Napoli Starting Lineup
Confirmed Manchester City Starting Lineup
City XI | Ederson, Danilo, Delph, Otamendi, Stones, Fernandinho (c), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Sane, Aguero #sscvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/xVdCoUuVCk
— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 1, 2017
Guardiola’s decision to drop David Silva for this game could prove to be a mistake. The Spaniard has been excellent alongside De Bruyne for the Etihad outfit.