Napoli to make January move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere

Serie A club Napoli are reportedly keeping tabs on Arsenal star Jack Wilshere for a potential move in the January transfer window.
Maurizio Sarri’s side are currently at the top of the Serie A table, leading second placed Juventus by just one point. The Neapolitans made a great start to the new season thanks to the attacking trio of Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon. But despite doing reasonably well in the league, Napoli were disappointing in the UEFA Champions League, finishing third behind Manchester City and Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in their group.
The club chiefs are determined to not allow any slip-ups in the league as Napoli look to break Juventus’ hegemony. Jack Wilshere has been reportedly identified as a player that could augment Napoli’s push for a Serie A title and add much needed depth to the squad. As per the report, the club is weighing up a £13.5 million move for the 25-year-old.
Wilshere is in the last year of his contract at the Emirates and could walk away for nothing in the summer transfer window. Arsenal are believed to be considering cashing in on the player who has mostly been rotated in and out of Arsene Wenger’s starting XI. The lure of regular football could be very appealing to Wilshere as he looks to impress England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.