Napoli star Jorginho undergoes Chelsea medical

Chelsea are close to wrapping up the transfer of Jorginho from Napoli.
According to Evening Standard, the Italian international has undergone his medical with the Blues today and a fee has been agreed between the two clubs.
The Premier League giants will pay a combined fee of £57.4million for the player and Maurizio Sarri.
However, Sarri’s move will not be finalised until the Italian agrees to the condition that none of the Napoli stars will move to Stamford Bridge while Sarri is there.
Jorginho was linked with a move to Manchester City this summer but it seems that the Blues have beaten the English champions.
The midfielder will sign a five-year contract worth up to £102,000 a week.
Sarri will be hoping to implement his free-flowing attacking football at Stamford Bridge next season and he will need specialist players for that. Jorginho is the ideal midfielder for his style of play and the 26-yr-old will be a key player for the Blues next season.
Chelsea have been linked with the likes of Rugani and Higuain from Serie A as well. Both players have worked with Sarri before.