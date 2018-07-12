Nabil Fekir wants Lyon to restart transfer talks with Liverpool

Lyon captain Nabil Fekir has informed the club owner that he wishes to join Liverpool this summer.
The French international had his medical with the Reds earlier in the summer but the move broke down because of concerns surrounding the player’s knee.
Later, Lyon confirmed that the deal has been called off because Liverpool took too long to finalise the formalities.
Now it seems that the move could be resurrected after the World Cup.
Daily Mirror claims that Fekir has reached an agreement with Jean Michel Aulas that Lyon will renegotiate the transfer with Liverpool this summer.
The report adds that Liverpool are looking to restructure the deal and they will not accept the deal that was previously agreed on.
The Premier League giants are concerned about Fekir’s long-term fitness.
The player’s advisors have informed Lyon that the player wants to leave for Liverpool and it will be interesting to see whether the two clubs can agree on a deal now.
Fekir scored 23 goals for Lyon last season and he would be the ideal long-term replacement for Coutinho.
Apart from his creativity from midfield, he could also operate as a false nine at times as an alternative to Firmino. His arrival would add some necessary depth and quality to Liverpool’s attack.