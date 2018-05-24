Nabil Fekir refuses to rule out Liverpool move

Liverpool target Nabil Fekir has dropped a massive hint regarding his future.
As per the reports, the Lyon captain was asked whether a move to Liverpool is a possibility this summer and the Frenchman refused to rule it out.
He said: “Why not. Afterwards, there will be discussions with the president, with my entourage, to take a decision. In life, you should never rule anything out.”
⚽ #RTLSoir : @NabilFekir réagit au micro de @FogielMarcO sur les rumeurs de son possible départ de l’@OL pour Liverpool : “Pourquoi pas. Après il y aura des discussions avec le Président, avec mon entourage, pour prendre une décision. Dans la vie il ne faut rien s’interdire” pic.twitter.com/30Gq5qDJj5
— RTL Service Presse (@RTL_presse) May 24, 2018
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer. Liverpool certainly have the financial means to land Fekir and he would be a superb addition to Klopp’s midfield.
The Reds could use more creativity and Fekir’s arrival will help them against deep defences next season.
The Lyon star has scored 23 goals in all competitions this season and he will improve Liverpool going forward. The Frenchman could be the ideal long-term replacement for Philippe Coutinho.
Fekir can operate out wide as well as the number ten and his signing will give Jurgen Klopp a lot of options during injuries and rotation.
The Reds were linked with a move for Thomas Lemar last summer but it seems that they have moved on from the Monaco star and are now considering a move for the Lyon captain.
The French outfit will not want to lose their best player but there is not much they can do if the player decides to force a move and there is a reasonable offer from Liverpool.
