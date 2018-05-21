Nabil Fekir closing in on Liverpool move

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir is all set to join Liverpool this summer.
As per the latest reports (translated by Daily Mirror), the move is close to completion and the Lyon captain will cost the Reds around £60 million.
Jurgen Klopp is looking to add more creativity to his side and the French international would be the perfect addition. Fekir could be the ideal long-term replacement for Coutinho.
Apparently, Fekir’s move to Liverpool is ‘99% done’ and the player has played his final game for Lyon on Saturday.
The 24-year-old midfielder can play in a number of positions and he will be a massive upgrade on the likes of Lallana.
Fekir can play out wide, in the advanced midfield roles and as a false nine.
The Frenchman has scored 23 goals for Lyon this season and he has picked up 9 assists as well.
Jurgen Klopp’s high-intensity style of play should suit the Lyon star and it will be interesting to see how quickly he manages to adapt to English football.