Nabil Fekir can still leave Lyon for big European club says his manager Bruno Genesio

Lyon manager Bruno Genesio has revealed Nabil Fekir had the opportunity to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window.
The Merseyside club wanted to sign Nabil Fekir from Lyon. According to the reports, the English Premier League club’s medical staffs had travelled to France to help Nabil Fekir undergo a medical.
Liverpool have reportedly recorded an interview with Nabil Fekir and taken his photos in a Liverpool shirt. However, the deal collapsed after Lyon decided to pull the plug on the transfer of their club captain.
Nabil Fekir has been a standout player for Bruno Genesio’s side during the course of the last season because he scored 23 goals for Lyon. Nabil Fekir has been a target for Liverpool and their rivals Manchester United in the summer transfer window, as per the reports from the Daily Mirror.
The Ligue 1 club’s boss Bruno Genesio claims the France international still has the opportunity to join a big European club before the end of the ongoing summer transfer window.
“He wanted to leave to go on a bigger club than Lyon and he had that opportunity with Liverpool,” Bruno Genesio told reporters, as quoted by Four Four Two.
“But knowing the situation today, I think he considers all the solutions. If he has an offer from a very big European club, of course he will chase the opportunity. But once again the clubs have to get along, because there are always three parties in this negotiation.
“Having said that, I think that if the situation has to remain the way it is, well he is in Lyon, he is our captain, he plays in the Champions League, he is decisive. Despite his injury he played his best this season for me so the situation isn’t terrible.”
Bruno Genesio’s latest statements may come as an encouragement for Liverpool to sign Nabil Fekir in the summer transfer window.