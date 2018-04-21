Mystery surrounding Liverpool’s deal with Juventus for Emre Can

Juventus gave Liverpool midfielder Emre Can 10 days to sign a pre-contract deal with the Old Lady or officially rebuff their proposal and commit his future to the Reds. That was on April 6, meaning the deadline has expired without any significant update on Can, reports The S*n.
The 24-year-old joined Liverpool from German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has gone on to make 166 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 26 goals.
He’s been a regular in the midfield this season, making 37 appearances and contributing 11 goals, while averaging a tackle or interception every 22 minutes. The destroyer is adept at breaking up the play and also has the composure to pick out a pass and create chances for his teammates.
Can’s been in fine form under manager Jurgen Klopp, but this campaign may be his last in a Liverpool shirt. The £70k-per-week midfielder is out of contract in two months and has been tipped to join Juventus. The Serie A champions have pressed him to make a decision but are being made to wait.
Liverpool have tried to tie him down to a new and improved deal, but Juve are desperate to strengthen their midfield and could tempt Can to Italy with a lucrative contract to land his signature.
Stats from Transfermarkt.