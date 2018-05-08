Blog Columns Site News Myles Beerman posts message on Twitter after agreeing Rangers deal

Glasgow Rangers defender Myles Beerman has signed a new deal at the Ibrox club after having his loan deal cut short by Queen of the South.

The 19-year-old joined the Doonhamers on a temporary move in January but he has returned to the Gers early, according to reports from the Scottish Sun.

However, he has signed a fresh new deal at the Ibrox club, and has expressed his happiness by sharing the news with his fans on social networking site Twitter.

Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith has confirmed that the player has returned to his parent club after he decided to leave him out his squad for the final league clash with Brechin City.

He added that the club needed to boost squad numbers back in January and so they took a gamble on him, but the move didn’t work out according to plan.

Rangers fans are delighted with the news and many want him to be given a chance in the first team next season.

