After spending several mathdays at the top, Chelsea’s Diego Costa has been dethroned by Tottenham’s Harry Kane in the EPL Most Valuable Offensive Player (MVOP) rankings. We saw this coming for some time.
In a previous article, we predicted Kane would be the best player in the second half this season. Then, we felt in our last article that Kane’s time to be #1 had finally arrived. He has proven us right thus far.
Since we wrote our initial prediction for Kane, he has earned a league best 8.90 points for Tottenham over the past 7 matchdays (1.27 points/game).
Just to give you an idea of Harry Kane’s current streak, he has earned 5.37 more points than Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, who is the second hottest player over the same period. Kane is earning 0.77 more points per game than Hazard is at the moment.
There are still 10 matchdays ahead and postponed matches to be played. We expect a lot of lead changes happening over the upcoming weeks. Nevertheless, we expect Kane’s and Costa’s head to head competition at the top to provide a lot of entertainment for MVOP fans.
There was a considerable amount of shifting for the rest of the MVOP top 15 because of certain individual efforts. We expect more shifting to occur once the postponed matches are completed.
The Most Valuable Starting Squad in the EPL
We determined the most valuable starting squad through Matchday 28 utilizing the most commonly used formation in the Premier League: 4-2-3-1 (excluding goalies).
Of course, with Harry Kane becoming the MVOP in the Premier League, he naturally took over as the most valuable striker as well. Diego Costa had been in that position since Matchday 12. With Kane in that position, there are 10 different teams being represented in the squad for the first time all season. This is a pretty impressive feat at this point in the season.
Get an update for the rankings and starting squad after Matchday 30.
For more information on how we calculate the MVOP rankings, click here.