Musa completes CSKA Moscow move

Leicester City have confirmed Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa has re-joined former side CSKA Moscow on loan until the end of the season. The 25-year-old scored just five goals in 33 games for the Foxes after signing in 2016.
Musa spent four-and-a-half years with CSKA before joining Leicester after their title-winning campaign but has struggled for form in the Premier League ever since. He returns to Russia where he’ll hope to find his scoring touch.
The Nigerian forward, who boasts 67 caps for the national team, has scored 54 goals for CSKA, and will arrive at the VEB Arena during the winter break, with their next game expected to be around March.
Musa will reportedly be eligible to feature in February’s Europa League Round of 32 clash away to Red Star Belgrade in Serbia. He’ll return to Leicester in the summer, and will still have two years left on his deal, so his future at the King Power Stadium remains up in the air.
He greatly struggled for playing time this season, however, spending the campaign out of Leicester’s matchday squads and playing for the reserves. Musa made one appearance against Sheffield United in the EFL Cup five months ago, while also playing in the EFL Trophy on one occasion.
Stats from Transfermarkt.