Moussa Dembele posts message on Twitter after Celtic win vs Ross County

Moussa Dembele took to social networking site Twitter after Celtic defeated Ross County 3-0 at Celtic Park on Saturday.
With that victory, the Bhoys moved to within 10 points of guaranteeing a seventh successive Premiership title.
Dembele started the game for the Bhoys and played till the 70th minutes. The French striker has thanked the Celtic fans for their support. He tweeted:
Another victory today to strength our lead 💪🏿. Thanks for your support and the ovation, appreciate the love ☺😊! Enjoy your easter week end Bhoys and Ghirls 😊🐣💚@CelticFC @dembelition
— Moussa Dembélé (@MDembele_10) March 31, 2018
Dembele gave Celtic the lead in the 25th minute, when he converted a penalty after Jason Naismith brought down Scott Sinclair. It was his 14th goal of the season.
Ross County skipper Andrew Davies was sent off in the 39th minute, and that killed off all hopes for them.
After the break, Stuart Armstrong scored the second goal, and Tom Rogic scored a lovely goal to seal the victory for the Bhoys.
Celtic enjoyed a lion-share (75%) of possession, and attempted 25 shots of which eight were on target, according to BBC Sport.