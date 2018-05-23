Mousa Dembele will not sign a new deal at Tottenham for now

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele could leave the club at the end of this season.
The Belgian has just one year left on his current deal and he is not ready to sign an extension yet.
Dembele has been a key player for Pochettino and losing him would be a catastrophic blow. Defender Toby Alderweireld could leave the club as well.
Spurs will not want to lose their key stars on a free transfer next summer and they could decide to cash in on them this summer.
Dembele’s agent has confirmed that the player is not willing to sign a new deal with the Londoners now. He also revealed that several European clubs are interested in his client and Dembele will make a decision after the World Cup.
His agent said: “Mousa has another one year contract with Tottenham, he has played a fantastic season and there is a lot going on around him, there is a lot of interest inside and outside of Europe, we are waiting for the World Cup and I hope he plays in Russia, because he deserves that after such a peak season. For the time being, Mousa does not sign.”
The news will come as a major blow to the Tottenham fans who adore the former Fulham star.
Dembele is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and Spurs will need players like him if they want to challenge for the title next season.