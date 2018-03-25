Mousa Dembele responds to Pochettino’s comments about him

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele is one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League and Pochettino labelled him as a genius last month.
The Belgian has now responded to his manager’s claims stating that he cannot afford to be complacent now. Dembele wants to perform at a high level every week and therefore he won’t get too carried away after these remarks from the manager.
Having said that, the Tottenham midfielder seemed quite appreciative of the compliments from Pochettino.
Dembele told Football.London: “I’m very happy about this compliment. It’s a bit difficult to focus too much on that because after all you have to perform every week and you need to be focused for the next game and if I will always think about this compliment it’s not always good. But obviously, it’s a big compliment.”
Dembele has been a key player for Spurs over the years and it is no surprise that Pochettino rates him so highly. Very few players in the league can dominate games like the Belgian.
Along with his powerful presence, Dembele adds composure and flair to the side as well. The 30-year-old is instrumental in driving the team forward.
There have been rumours of a new deal for Dembele in the recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if the Londoners extend his stay at the club.