Mousa Dembele puts Tottenham contract talks on hold until after the World Cup

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele has informed the club that he will not sign a new deal before the World Cup.
The 30-year-old has been a key player for Spurs over the years and Telegraph claims that Pochettino is desperate to hold on to him.
Dembele’s stance has started to fuel speculations about his future at the club and the fans will be worried about losing him.
Toby Alderweireld is in a similar situation right now and it seems that both players could be on their way out at the end of this season.
The Belgian midfielder has revealed that he is not interested in a big move. He also said that he is not aware of any interest in him right now. However, he added that this could be his last season at the club.
He said: “We have not really talked about an extension of my contract. At the beginning of the season, I said ‘I had physical problems, I want to see at the end of the season how I feel’. That’s what the club and I decided by mutual agreement. If we talk about a new contract in the middle of the season, it will cost energy. Imagine that a player feels not appreciated after a disappointing proposal, it can disrupt his game. At this moment, I am very happy at Tottenham. I do not lie when I say that I do not think about a big transfer. I want to play a World Cup and afterwards, we will see. Really, I’m not aware of the interest of other clubs. And, besides, I told my agent to wait for the summer to tell me about any offers. For now, I’m only focussing on Tottenham. Maybe this is my last season. Or maybe I’ll sign a new deal. We’ll see.”
It seems that Tottenham will have to wait until the end of the World Cup now.
Clearly, the player is focused on the game right now and he won’t disrupt his performances by entering into negotiations now.