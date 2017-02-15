Mourinho rules out Luke Shaw return against Saint-Etienne

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has dropped a strong hint that he does not intend to bring Luke Shaw into the starting lineup against Saint–Etienne in the Europa League.
The English left back has been a squad player for the Red Devils ever since he recovered from his groin injury. It seems that Mourinho is not quite convinced with the former Saints left back yet.
Speaking to the media during his pre-match presser, Mourinho revealed that he is very happy with his current back four and does not intend to change things around when Saint-Etienne come to Old Trafford on Thursday.
When asked about Shaw, Mourinho said: “My team is playing well. I’m happy with my back four. Valencia, Bailly, Smalling and Daley Blind”.
Shaw has not started a game for Manchester United since October‘s Premier League clash against Burnley. Mourinho has overlooked him for the cup games as well.
There is no doubt that Luke Shaw is a top class talent and his Manchester United career has suffered due to injuries. The England international could well be frustrated with the lack of action this season and it will be interesting to see if he decides to leave the club in the summer.