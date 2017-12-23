Mourinho ready to let Luke Shaw leave, Man Utd want Ryan Sessegnon

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has been linked with an exit for a while now.
According to Guardian, the Old Trafford outfit are now prepared to let the former Saints left-back leave. Mourinho is lining up a move for Ryan Sessegnon as his replacement.
The report adds that Manchester United are ready to submit a £25m bid for the exciting young talent.
The highly-rated Fulham defender is a target for other Premier League clubs as well and it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer. Sessegnon is already too good for the Championship and a transfer to the Premier League would help him grow further.
Meanwhile, Spurs could make a move for Shaw if the report is genuine. The Londoners have been linked with the Manchester United left-back recently and Guardian believe that Pochettino is interested in securing Shaw’s services.
Shaw needs a manager who will trust him and help him rediscover his form. Pochettino could be ideal for him. Before his move to United, Shaw was tipped to become a world class left back and he still has that talent and potential.
Both Manchester United and Tottenham are likely to benefit if these two deals go through. Shaw and Sessegnon are two extremely talented players who need to secure a move in order to continue their development.