Mourinho keen on signing Harry Kane for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is looking to improve his team’s attack this summer and the Portuguese tactician wants the Red Devils to sign Harry Kane.
The Tottenham forward has been sensational over the last three seasons and Daily Mirror are claiming that Mourinho wants Manchester United to sign him at any cost.
The former Chelsea manager is so impressed with Kane, he has asked to the club to abandon their pursuit of Ronaldo and focus their attentions on signing the England striker instead.
There is no doubt that Kane has been an outstanding player for Spurs over the last three seasons and he would be the ideal replacement for Ibrahimovic. However, convincing Levy to sell Tottenham’s best player to a title rival would be very tough. Kane has scored 94 goals for the Londoners in his last three seasons.
The report adds that Woodward was looking to sign off a £100m-plus deal to land Ronaldo this summer but United are now set to focus on Kane.
The Red Devils are interested in signing the Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata as well. Signing Morata and Kane would be an outstanding business for any club in world football and United will have to work really hard to make it happen, despite their resources.