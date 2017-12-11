Mourinho involved in furious bust-up with this Manchester City star

Manchester City won the Manchester Derby 2-1 last night thanks to goals from David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi.
The Red Devils got back into the game after a well-taken goal from Marcus Rashford but they struggled to create chances and control the game in the absence of Paul Pogba.
Things went from bad to worse for Mourinho and the Portuguese was apparently involved in a furious dressing room bust-up with the Manchester City star Ederson.
According to reports, Mourinho even had milk and water thrown at him after the spat with Ederson.
The former Chelsea manager went to the City dressing room after the game and asked the visitors to tone down their celebrations and show some respect to United. However, Mourinho’s intervention escalated the situation and he entered into a war of words with City’s Brazilian keeper Ederson.
The duo started yelling at each other in Portuguese and a fight ensued involving players from both sides. Apparently, Mourinho was hit with a water bottle in the head as well.
Former Arsenal midfielder and the City coach, Mikel Arteta, was left with blood running down his face.
It will be interesting to see whether the two clubs take any action regarding this now.