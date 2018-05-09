Mourinho does not want Paul Pogba at Manchester United anymore

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has had a mixed season this year.
The French international has failed to hit the heights one would have expected at the start of the season.
It seems that all is not well between Jose Mourinho and the player right now.
According to the reputed French journalist Didier Roustan (via SportWitness), Mourinho does not want Pogba at the club anymore and the midfielder will be allowed to leave if the right offer comes in.
Roustan went on to claim that PSG will try to sign the Premier League midfielder at the end of this season.
Manchester United paid £89 million for the player in the summer of 2016 and it seems highly unlikely that they will sanction a sale now. Also, he is still the best midfielder at the club despite not playing at the peak of his powers.
Roustan’s claims about Mourinho and Pogba’s relationship could be true, but the wise move here would be to settle their differences and move on. Selling Pogba right now would be a huge mistake from the Red Devils.