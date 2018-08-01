Blog Columns Site News Morning Mix: Zidane not the man for Manchester United, Levy riles Tottenham fans, Ashley thumbs his nose once again

Morning Mix: Zidane not the man for Manchester United, Levy riles Tottenham fans, Ashley thumbs his nose once again

1 August, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Site News, Tottenham


Manchester United want Zinedine Zidane as their new manager if Jose Mourinho goes? Why?

Three successive Champions League trophies with Real Madrid is certainly impressive, although a certain Cristiano Ronaldo had plenty to do with that – and United don’t have one of him.

Accusations that Zidane is “tactically inept” and a “lucky manager” are a little harsh, but his decision to quit Madrid looks pretty well-timed with Ronaldo also heading out of the club.

It is also worth noting that Zidane failed to win La Liga in two of three seasons he was in charge at the Bernabeu Stadium.

On that basis the Frenchman seems more ideally suited to getting his team motivated for one-off games, rather than the grind of a league season.

That being the case, is he really the right man to replace Mourinho if he leaves?

The Red Devils boss has been in a grumpy mood about the club’s transfer business this summer, but the statistic below suggests he has a right to be.

Mourinho has claimed he needs a couple of players to get his squad where he needs it to be.

United’s board need to deliver this and it needs to be done in the next nine days. From there, Mourinho can then have no excuses.

He was brought in to fix the mess left behind by David Moyes and Louis van Gaal. Give him the proper tools to do the job.

TOP STORIES

Chelsea boss ready to give Michy Batshuayi the chance to shine
Tottenham rivalling La Liga club to sign Inter Milan midfielder
Respected pundit says that Liverpool can’t pick and choose trophies
Decisions, decisions: It’s time for talented starlets to spread their wings

TALES FROM SOCIAL MEDIA

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he does not know if the club will sign any players before the transfer window closes on August 9.

“I don’t know if we are going to sign or not – we’re working on that,” he said. “I cannot tell you if we’re going to sign one, zero, two or three or four.”

Predictably, the news has gone down like a lead balloon with the club’s fans.

He knows who to blame.

And him.

Uncle Norman disagrees.

“Few and far between”? Really?

A slight difference of opinion.

This.

TODAY’S TOP TUNE

MTV made its debut on this day in 1981. The first video to be shown was “Video Killed the Radio Star” by the Buggles. Oh, go on then.

A FINAL THOUGHT

Newcastle United offered Rafa Benitez’s services to Spain for this summer’s World Cup? How many more times will Mike Ashley thumb his nose at the club’s fans?

Report: Everton considering move for Denis Cheryshev
Chelsea boss ready to give Michy Batshuayi the chance to shine

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).