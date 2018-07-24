Morning Mix: Politician nails Ozil row, Wolves bag a bargain, Tottenham transfer inactivity worrying

Mesut Ozil’s announcement that he was resigning from playing for Germany has inevitably sparked plenty of debate in both sporting and political circles.
Ozil’s statement on Sunday was a major bombshell and the fall-out from the news could rumble on for months.
The Arsenal star was widely criticised in the run-up to this summer’s World Cup after he posed for photographs alongside the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in London.
His critics said the row contributed to his team’s early exit from the tournament, but German foreign minister Heiko Maas dimissed that idea emphatically on Monday.
“I don’t believe that the case of a multi-millionaire living and working in England will give us any information on the capacity to integrate in Germany,” he said, during a press conference with the visiting British foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt.
“Anyway, what matters is what happens on the pitch. That the Germans got kicked out at such an early stage has very little to do with the fact that Mr Ozil allowed himself to be photographed with Mr Erdogan.”
Ozil’s decision to quit international football has certainly brought to light some important issues that will need resolving in Germany.
However, Maas is spot on when he says that Germany’s poor performance in Russia wasn’t linked to the Ozil/Erdogan photograph.
Poor form ahead of the tournament, strange selections by manager Joachim Low and a culture of over-confidence led to Germany’s downfall. It’s a major reach to try and pin their failure on Ozil’s off-field actions.
