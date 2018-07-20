Blog Columns Site News Morning Mix: Liverpool sign “champion”, Manchester United legend hits back, McInnes right to be worried

Morning Mix: Liverpool sign “champion”, Manchester United legend hits back, McInnes right to be worried

20 July, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool, National League, Roma, Scottish Premier League, Serie A, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Liverpool’s £67 million signing of goalkeeper Alisson from Roma has sparked plenty of debate, but it’s a move that manager Jurgen Klopp simply had to make.

Klopp has finally addressed one of the biggest deficiencies in his team and that fee will look cheap if the Reds start winning trophies.

There are still a couple of areas that Liverpool need to sort, but defensively they now look much stronger.

A title bid with Loris Karius in goal? Highly unlikely. Alisson? Different story.

Roma goalkeeping coach Marco Savorani has played a big part in Alisson’s progression.

His views on the goalkeeper would suggest Liverpool have got a bargain – even at £67m.

“He makes everything look easy,” Savorani has said about Alisson.

“He reads the game. He keeps very cool. Over the last 18 months he has refined his technique a lot. He’s a champion with a capital C.”

Liverpool’s last signing from Roma worked out pretty well. If Alisson makes even half the impact Mohamed Salah has had at Anfield, they’ll be in pretty good hands.

TOP STORIES

Chelsea decide against sending Ruben Loftus-Cheek on another loan spell
Christian Pulisic speaks out on speculation linking him with move away from Dortmund
FC Porto sign highly-rated Arsenal midfielder Nwakali on loan
Chelsea to bid for goalkeeping sensation touted as next Buffon
Leicester City agree deal to sign Danny Ward

TALES FROM SOCIAL MEDIA

Salford City’s signing of striker Adam Rooney from Aberdeen hasn’t gone down well with Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt.

Red Nev and his pals aren’t taking it lying down.

Here comes one of Stanley’s media chums to save the day.

Nev bites back.

And again. Thankfully, he didn’t mention burgers.

TODAY’S TOP TUNE

A top tune and a top tip too. Indie legends James are playing four massive gigs in December. See you there?

A FINAL THOUGHT

Rooney’s surprise move from Aberdeen to Salford is a sad indictment of the state of Scottish football.

According to manager Derek McInnes, Aberdeen “should not” be losing out to English lower league clubs for players, and he’s right.

Yes, Salford are ambitious and have money behind them, but they simply shouldn’t be a more attractive proposition than playing for one of Scotland’s top clubs.

Losing a player to the Championship would be fine. But the National League? Oh dear.

Everton interested in Watford striker Richarlison
Arsenal complete summer signing, highly-rated star Lopez ‘confirms’ move on Instagram

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).