Morning Mix: Liverpool boss asks for the impossible, Aston Villa fans divided, Zlatan’s become a parody

Jurgen Klopp has warned Liverpool fans to not get carried away “celebrating signings” – who wants to tell him that the horse has already bolted?
The Reds have spent around £175 million on Naby Keita, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alisson this summer, sparking talk amongst their fanbase that the club will challenge for the silverware next season.
“We made the signings so from a fan point of view it is ‘Business done – now we have all of them how can it be worse?'” he said.
“It is not allowed to think for one second it will be a little bit easier.
“We need to be ready for the big challenges, the big goals, we have to be this angry, aggressive, greedy team full of desire that wants to win each game.
“All the other teams have quality as well so we need to be ready for fights, not celebrating signings and stuff.”
Oh dear Jurgen, Liverpool fans have already been giving it plenty across a variety of platforms that the Reds are about to dominate football.
The Premier League and Champions League? On their way to Merseyside. FA Cup? Yes, that too.
Being over-celebratory and insufferable is what Liverpool fans do best Klippity – but you already know that, don’t you?
TALES FROM SOCIAL MEDIA
Aston Villa have confirmed that Steve Bruce is staying on as manager.
Great news for Steve. Thierry Henry? Not so much.
"Hi @SkySports, it's Thierry. My old job still going?" pic.twitter.com/3xsF6hbSR2
— Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) July 25, 2018
Contrasting views.
Dreadful decision. Another season of lacklustre, negative and boring football. Very depressing.
— Les Worrall (@WorrallLes) July 25, 2018
Never trust anyone who says “for me”.
Pleased to see @AVFCOfficial sticking with Steve Bruce. A great manager and good guy who for me is a great fit with the club. Needs backing by the new investors in the market now! #avfc
— Stephen Warnock (@StephenWarnock3) July 25, 2018
Bruce’s back-up plan?
nice to see that steve bruce is now driving the wolves team bus to learn nunos ways pic.twitter.com/mChpZpcpRV
— BenRudkin (@wwfc_benrudkin) July 25, 2018
He’s a fan.
Steve Bruce has a net spend of £2.5m during his time at Villa and had them within 1 game of promotion. He's done a brilliant job and for me it's a no brainer to keep him in charge.
— JK (@karta_13) July 25, 2018
Cynical.
He's got 3 games and been told by the board that if they do not win 4-0, 5-0 and 9-0 then he's out
— Ron Ox (@mincheryfarmer) July 25, 2018
TODAY’S TOP TUNE
Kendal Calling kicks-off today – this probably won’t be the last time we mention this over the next few days. If you’re there this evening check out the wonderful Gerry Cinnamon.
A FINAL THOUGHT
“For the Premier League, it would have been dangerous, as I would have eaten them for breakfast; instead, I took them for lunch.”
Zlatan Ibrahimovich on signing for Manchester United late in his career. Anyone else thinking he just needs to put a sock in it? Bore off.