Morning Mix: Golovin to Chelsea update, Everton confusion over Malcom, pretence over for Klopp

The transfer window. A time when common sense disappears and football descends into a steaming pit of rumour, counter rumour and fake news (copyright Donald Trump).
Will-he, won’t-he sagas are everywhere you look and one of the favourites at Sportslens Towers at the moment is the ongoing Aleksandr Golovin saga.
Chelsea, Juventus and Monaco have been linked with Golovin over the summer and the 22-year-old has been on the verge of signing for each club dependent on which media outlet you read.
CSKA Moscow’s president Evgeniy Giner has been doing his best to extract every last possible rouble from Golovin’s impending sale.
“I believe that he can grow into a big star,” he told Russian site sport24.
“I’m not sure that this can happen in the Russian championship. The level of the English Premier League or the championship of Spain is much higher.
“In order not to ruin him, we must let him go.
“But we have no solution for today. When we receive an offer, we always try to negotiate openly. Indeed, we were visited by the vice-president of Monaco (Vadim Vasilyev) and he made a proposal for Golovin.
“If we talk about Chelsea, then there is no closed agreement with them. But the question of his transition will be decided, I think, in the next couple of days.”
Well isn’t that as clear as mud? Any chance of Daniel Levy waking up and Tottenham Hotspur nipping in with a late offer?
TALES FROM SOCIAL MEDIA
Bordeaux star Malcom is on his way to Everton.
Sky Sources saying: Everton in advanced talks to sign Bordeaux winger Malcom.
Bordeaux chairman due to meet Everton on Thursday.
£30m deal plus add ons being discussed.
5-year deal worth £80,000 a week being discussed.
— Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) July 17, 2018
No he’s not.
Everton have no interest in Bordeaux winger Malcomhttps://t.co/ywYxJHtx6m
— Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) July 18, 2018
He might be.
Bordeaux manager Gus Poyet on reported Everton target Malcom’s future: “Something is happening. It’s not 100%, but it’s starting to move. We agreed that if he does not leave by Saturday, he will take part in the friendly game. Everton? There’s a lot of people.” (Source: L’Equipe) pic.twitter.com/gPiotcNXg2
— Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) July 18, 2018
He’s not convinced.
Im pretty certain the malcom thing is a no go to be honest mate, think it’s his agent using us to flush out real interest in him, but who knows!
— EvertonViking (@EvertonViking) July 19, 2018
He knows what he wants.
Announce Malcom @Everton
— Samba (@matheussamba) July 19, 2018
A FINAL THOUGHT
Jurgen Klopp – 2016: “Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players. I want to do it differently.”
Jurgen Klopp – 2018: Agrees deal to sign the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.
Breaking a transfer record is certainly one way to do it differently. Can we stop pretending now please, Jurgen?