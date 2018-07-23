Morning Mix: Crazy Chelsea Hazard update, Arsenal star quits, again, Potters get political with McClean

“Kylian Hazard has had his say over the future of his brother Eden Hazard amid talk that the Chelsea star could quit Stamford Bridge to join Real Madrid”.
This earth-shattering development appeared on a variety of “football websites” on Sunday, with each report grandly claiming that it was seemingly significant in the ongoing saga about the Belgian playmaker’s future.
Kylian apparently “dropped a hint” that his brother will be staying in London in response to an Instagram post asking the question as to whether the older Hazard should join Real Madrid before the close of the transfer window.
The hint? A crossed arms emoji. It appears that these are used to note a negative response, which would seemingly be a positive for supporters of his current club.
Where should we begin with this total and utter nonsense?
An Instagram account poses a question that a player’s younger brother responds to with an emoji and this is somehow significant?
Sundays can be notoriously slow news days but, come on, is this what passes off as journalism these days?
So Kylian doesn’t think it would be the right move for Eden to join Madrid? Big deal.
On a scale of none to none, how likely is it that Eden would pay the blindest bit of attention to what his brother posts on Instagram when it comes to deciding whether to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs?
If this sort of guff is the best some folk passing themselves off as journalists can come up with, it’s time for them to consider another career.
TALES FROM SOCIAL MEDIA
Sport and politics don’t mix, or so the saying goes.
Right on cue, everyone’s favourite Irishman has sealed a move to Stoke City.
BREAKING: @stokecity sign James McClean from @WBA for deal worth up to £6m #SSN
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 22, 2018
Safe to say this fella’s not a fan.
McLean is so Stoke it’s incredible. Violent thug with limited talent. Enjoy
— Jamie (@JWoody79) July 22, 2018
Him too.
James McClean’s agent is absolutely stealing a living.
— Paul James Harris (@biliousranter) July 22, 2018
Here comes the politics.
First pictures of James McClean signing his #scfc contract! pic.twitter.com/YkXncKoxEU
— Lou (@LP__92) July 22, 2018
Ouch. Don’t mention poppies.
James McClean playing in the Brexit capital of England. Should be fun around poppy time. https://t.co/gv6LICDR24
— Sam Wheeler (@wheelerdeeler) July 22, 2018
Did you know?
Did you know: He is a supporter of Irish terrorists who bombed and killed innocent men, women and children for over 40 years and still are.
— Paul (@Mountjoy1689) July 22, 2018
Not buying a shirt then?
Did you know he hates england, the english and all we stand for? Yet loves the queens head? Can’t belivie we’ve actually signed him and on a 4 year deal! Joke stoke absolute joke.
— Samuel broom (@Samuelbroom2) July 22, 2018
Anyway, enough of the politics.
III / III pic.twitter.com/c8aTzYOhWU
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 22, 2018
TODAY’S TOP TUNE
Amy Winehouse died seven years ago today. Time flies.
A FINAL THOUGHT
It’s fair to say that Mesut Ozil’s announcement that he was quitting playing for Germany caused a bit of a storm. Is it to soon to ask what he’ll do with his time now after also retiring from playing for Arsenal last season?