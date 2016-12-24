Morgan Schneiderlin: West Brom bid £18m for Manchester United midfielder

West Bromwich Albion have tabled a club record bid, reported to be around £18m, for the Manchester United midfielder, Morgan Schneiderlin.
Tony Pulis, the West Brom manager, has refused to comment on the Baggies’ bid for Schneiderlin, but he has confirmed that the club has made offers for several players.
Schneiderlin joined Manchester United from Southampton for £25m in 2015. He was one of the key players for the Saints and came to Old Trafford with a lot of promise. However, he has failed to cement a regular position in the side under José Mourinho, and is seen as a surplus to requirements at the club.
He has made only eight appearances this season, and has been recently linked with a move to Everton.
Pulis revealed in a press conference that West Brom have made offers for four or five players, but remained tight-lipped on any specific deals.
“We have made bids for four or five players, we won’t talk about them today. We will talk about them if we get them,” said Pulis as quoted by the Guardian.
Schneiderlin will be a very good signing for West Brom. The French midfielder has a wealth of Premier League experience and will bring a lot of quality in the middle of the park.
West Brom are likely to face a tough competition from Everton, with Ronald Koeman also looking to bolster his midfield and Schneiderlin is thought to be one of his prime targets.
A move for Jay Rodriguez is likely to be off, with the striker set to continue with Southampton. Rodriguez, who scored in Southampton’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth last week, was close to making a summer loan switch to the Hawthorns.