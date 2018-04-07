Morgan Schneiderlin posts message on Twitter after Merseyside derby

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League clash on Saturday.
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin took to social networking site Twitter after the match to express his reaction.
With the crucial midweek Champions League game in mind, Jurgen Klopp made a few changes, and the Reds hardly threatened to score.
Everton pushed hard for a winner towards the later stages of the game, and the scoreline could have been different had the Toffees not squandered four very good chances.
The 28-year-old rightly points out that the one point could have easily been three, but Everton players have only themselves to blame for not taking their chances.
One point could have easily been three today. Special to play in the derby at Goodison. Atmosphere was 🔝! 🔵⚪ #EFC pic.twitter.com/PhztiAAoeJ
— Morgan Schneiderlin (@SchneiderlinMo4) April 7, 2018
Schneiderlin made two tackles, three interceptions and one key pass during the course of 90 minutes, and was one of the best players on the pitch.
The former Manchester United player has not been at his best this season and has come under a lot of criticism from the press and the fans.
However, he has hinted at returning to his old form with a fantastic performance, and Everton fans can hope that he can improve on that in the coming matches.
