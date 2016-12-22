Morgan Schneiderlin agrees to join Everton in January

Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has agreed to join Everton when the transfer window opens next month.
There is no mention of a fee yet, but as per the report from Canal+, Everton will submit a formal offer for the defensive midfielder now.
The French midfielder joined the Red Devils under Louis van Gaal in 2015, but the former Saints midfielder has failed to impress Jose Mourinho. Schneiderlin is not a key part of Mourinho’s plans anymore and has hardly featured this season.
The defensive midfielder was linked with a move to Everton earlier this month and now it seems that a move is very much on the cards. Schneiderlin wants to get his career back on track and it is perfectly understandable why he wants to rejoin Koeman. The Dutch manager managed to get the best out of him at Southampton.
Schneiderlin has made just 3 starts for United this season and has played a total of 11 minutes in the Premier League.
The 27-year-old is still a fantastic player and would start for most teams in the country. However, it is also true that he does not fit Mourinho’s current system and the likes of Herrera and Pogba are much more effective.
#PremierLeague @SchneiderlinMo4 rejoindra @Everton durant le mercato hivernal (info @canalplus) pic.twitter.com/3d1PJIYW69
— INFOSPORT+ (@infosportplus) December 21, 2016