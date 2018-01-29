Morgan Gibbs-White agrees new deal with Wolves

Wolves have agreed on a new deal with the highly rated midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.
The 18-year-old helped his country win the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup last year. The midfielder scored crucial goals against USA and Spain in the Quarter final and the final respectively.
Reports claim that the likes of Liverpool, Spurs and Arsenal were interested in securing his services. Apparently, Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the playmaker.
Wolves have decided to offer him a new professional contract on his 18th birthday.
Gibbs-White’s contract was due to expire at the end of next season and the Championship giants have secured his long-term future at the club now.
The 18-year-old midfielder joined Wolves when he was eight years old.
Morgan Gibbs-White has already made his senior debut earlier this month against Stoke in the League Cup. He has also played in the Championship.
Wolves have been outstanding in the Championship this year and they are expected to play in the Premier League next season.
It will be interesting to see whether the Premier League clubs make a move for the highly rated midfielder despite his new deal.