Morata cannot replace Diego Costa, says former Liverpool midfielder

Chelsea announced on Thursday that they have reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid for the sale of Diego Costa for a reported £58 million.
Costa is scheduled for medical this week but he cannot be officially registered as an Atletico player until January because of the Madrid club’s transfer ban.
The Spain international was pivotal in Chelsea’s two title winning seasons in recent years and despite the club bringing in Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes that it still could not be enough to replace Costa.
“Alvaro Morata is a different player to Diego Costa so it is hard to say he has filled his boots,” Murphy wrote in the London Evening Standard.
“He has started alright. His movement is good and he has got off the mark with some goals.
“Morata is a bit cuter with his movement, and technically a bit better, but Costa is more of a fighter and a pain to play against. He can beat people up.”
Chelsea play Stoke City in the Premier League this weekend and Murphy has backed the Blues to get all three points.
“I think Chelsea will win. Stoke are hot and cold at the moment,” the former England midfielder said.