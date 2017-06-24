Monaco’s Fabinho responds to which Manchester United shirt number he will wear

AS Monaco star Fabinho refused to discuss the recent reports linking him with a move to Manchester United.
The 23-year-old is linked with a move to Old Trafford after emerging as one of the summer transfer targets for the Red Devils. He has been a key player for the Ligue 1 outfit last season, as they went on to win the league for the first time since 2000.
Fabinho is currently in his homeland in Brazil and he appeared on ESPN Brasil’s TV Show on Friday. When he was asked what shirt number he would prefer at United next season, he said: “At this moment, Fabinho is with the Monaco shirt.”
Italian publication Corriere dello Sport earlier reported that the former Real Madrid player is close to completing a move to United. The Red Devils were close to agreeing on a fee of €35 million plus €5 million in bonuses.
However, the IBTimes UK report claims the deal is far from close. They claim that Fabinho is the list of targets for United and also their rivals Manchester City. It should be seen whether the Brazilian international will be allowed to leave Monaco this summer.
Fabinho featured in the right-back position at the start of the last season. However, Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim fielded him in the defensive midfield position. Despite struggling in the beginning in the centre of the pitch, the player has enjoyed his transition and is now comfortable to play in both the positions.
“My adaptation to midfield was good this season because in previous seasons the manager had already used me in that position,” the player said, as translated by SportWitness.
“He had already asked if I used to play in that position in youth levels, we talked a lot about it. This season he decided to definitely change my position. I think I didn’t do it very well at the beginning, I didn’t want to leave the wing much. But then I saw that it was positive for both me and the team. So the eye of the manager was good for both parties.”