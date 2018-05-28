Monaco midfielder Fabinho joins Liverpool

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign the Monaco midfielder Fabinho.
The transfer has been confirmed by both clubs and the Reds will pay around £43.7millon for the highly rated defensive midfielder.
Liverpool were in desperate need of someone who can break up the play and shield their back four and the Brazilian will be ideal for them.
The Monaco star has been linked with the likes of PSG and Manchester United but Liverpool have moved swiftly to secure his services.
The 24-year-old will replace Emre Can at the club. The German is heading to Juventus on a free transfer.
Fabinho will partner Naby Keita at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield next season. The Reds had agreed a fee for Keita with RB Leipzig earlier this year and he will join up with the Reds this summer.
Liverpool are expected to move for the Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir now. The Reds are also thought to be interested in signing the Brazilian keeper Alisson from Roma.
Fabinho told Liverpoolfc.com: “I am really excited about this move. This is something that I always wanted – this is a giant of a team. The infrastructures of the club look exceptional. A football club of this size coming after my services, I didn’t have to think that much about coming over. I will try to create my own history at this football club. Hopefully, on a personal level, I’m able to win titles with this club. I will try to grow and learn and improve myself, and to be part of the club’s history.”
Here is how the Liverpool fans reacted to the news.
