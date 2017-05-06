Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid

Monaco winger Kylian Mbappe has attracted a lot of interest with his explosive performances in the Champions League and Ligue 1 this season.
According to Marca, the Frenchman is a target for Manchester United, PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid this summer.
However, the player himself prefers the idea of playing at Santiago Bernabeu next season and has already informed the Real Madrid representatives of his desire. As per the report, the Spanish giants contacted his family regarding a summer move.
Apparently, Mbappe is convinced with Real Madrid’s project and the idea of playing under Zidane is a massive bonus as well. The Real Madrid manager has followed the 18-year-old for a while now and the player is keen on playing for someone who rates his abilities.
Marca claims that the likes of Hazard, Dybala and Griezmann are all secondary targets for now and Mbappe remains the priority.
Mbappe is expected to cost a world record fee but Real Madrid are not worried about that. The Spanish outfit considers him as an elite talent who is set to improve a lot with time.
If Real Madrid can agree on a fee with Monaco, the transfer should be completed swiftly this summer.
Spanish outlet Don Balon also backs up the claim that Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid. They add that the player has had transfer talks with Barcelona but he is more attracted to Real Madrid’s project and idolises Cristiano Ronaldo.
Mbappe has scored 24 goals in 39 appearances for Monaco this season.