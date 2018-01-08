Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Mohammed Salah wins PFA award for December

Mohammed Salah wins PFA award for December

8 January, 2018 English Premier League, Liverpool, Transfer News & Rumours

It has come as no surprise that Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has scooped the PFA fans player of the month award for December. It is the 2nd time he has been awarded the accolade this season. The first time being in November.

The Egyptian was in incredible form during the Reds’ 7 Premier League fixtures, scoring 5 goals and adding a further 3 assists. His goals included both goals against Leicester in a 2-1 victory.

The former Chelsea man has proved to be a revelation since his £34m move from Roma last summer.

Overall he has netted 23 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions, 17 of which have been in the Premier League. He also has 8 assists to his name.

That impressive form equals the record for most goals scored by a Liverpool player before the turn of the turn of the year.
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp recognised the feat by telling the Guardian:
“The record is remarkable and the goals themselves are remarkable as well,”
The 25-year-old now looks a certainty to be in the running for the player of the year award later this season.
Harry Kane will stay at Tottenham as long as they win trophies
Arsenal could pay £25m for former Manchester United star

About The Author

seanvranch

Football blogging extraordinaire with a love of everything football. Feel free to follow me on Twitter @scoobyblu3 as I ramble with a hint of comedy sprinkled in for good measure. For further info email: seanvranch1@gmail.com