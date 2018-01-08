Mohammed Salah wins PFA award for December

It has come as no surprise that Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has scooped the PFA fans player of the month award for December. It is the 2nd time he has been awarded the accolade this season. The first time being in November.
The Egyptian was in incredible form during the Reds’ 7 Premier League fixtures, scoring 5 goals and adding a further 3 assists. His goals included both goals against Leicester in a 2-1 victory.
The former Chelsea man has proved to be a revelation since his £34m move from Roma last summer.
Overall he has netted 23 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions, 17 of which have been in the Premier League. He also has 8 assists to his name.
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp recognised the feat by telling the Guardian:
“The record is remarkable and the goals themselves are remarkable as well,”