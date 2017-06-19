Mohamed Salah could complete Liverpool medical this week

Liverpool have been linked with the Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah for a while now.
The Roma star had a fantastic season in Serie A last year and Jurgen Klopp wants the former Chelsea player to improve Liverpool’s attacking options for next season.
Goal.com are reporting that Liverpool are now close to finalising a move for the Serie A star and the Reds are in the process of tying up the negotiations for him.
As per the report, Liverpool will pay around £35m inclusive of add-ons and the player has already agreed personal terms with the Premier League giants. Mohamed Salah will undergo his Liverpool medical once he receives the green signal from Roma. Goal claims that Salah’s medical could happen this week.
Salah scored 19 goals and picked up 12 assists last season. He is expected to start in the Liverpool front three alongside Firmino and Mane next season. Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho is expected to feature as a central midfielder.
Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the Egyptian winger. Former manager Brendan Rodgers tried to sign Salah while he was at Basel. However, Jose Mourinho convinced the player to join Chelsea instead.
Salah failed to impress at Chelsea and to be fair he was never given a proper chance. The 25-year-old was sent out on loan to Fiorentina and Roma. The Giallorossi decided to make the move permanent during the summer of 2016.