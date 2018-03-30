According to Kicker, Arsenal are interested in Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno and could agree a deal worth £21.9m to land his signature.
The 26-year-old joined Leverkusen from Vfb Stuttgart in 2012 and has gone on to make over 290 appearances in all competitions, keeping over 90 clean sheets for his troubles.
Leno has made eight clean sheets in 27 Bundesliga outings this season, helping Leverkusen to fifth in the table, one point adrift of fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.
Arsenal’s Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat has identified the shot-stopper as a potential replacement for Petr Cech who is out of contract in less than 18 months and has struggled for consistency ever since his 2015-move from Chelsea.
David Ospina is also out of contract in 2019 so the Gunners desperately need at least one goalkeeper signed as a replacement. Leno comes with a lot of experience but will set Arsenal back £21.9m.
The good news for the Gunners is that Kicker believe the German international is ‘convinced to leave’ Leverkusen for greener pastures before the World Cup starts in June.
Arsenal will have to act fast to land their man, as the 2018 World Cup in Russia could distract them from negotiations.Atletico Madrid’s interest could prove a stumbling block also, as they could need a replacement for Jan Oblak.
The summer transfer window closes early for Premier League sides this summer, so Mislintat and Arsene Wenger don’t have a lot of time to bring Leno to the Emirates.
