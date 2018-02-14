Mino Raiola pushing Man Utd to sign Icardi

According to Corriere dello Sport, agent Mino Raiola is hoping to represent Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi and broker a £178m deal for the world-class striker to join Manchester United.
Icardi, who joined Inter from Sampdoria, is currently represented by wife Wanda Nara who is currently in talks with the Serie A side over a contract extension.
Raiola, however, is working towards getting Icardi a move to Old Trafford, reports Goal. The 24-year-old has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the years, boasting 96 goals in 170 games since joining the Nerazzurri.
Icardi has been in fantastic form this season too, with 18 goals scored in 22 league games, and United manager Jose Mourinho wants a world-class forward to boost the club’s title hopes.
Corriere dello Sport suggest Icardi would cost United £178m and could be signing a contract in excess of £125k-a-year either with Inter or another side.
Raiola clearly feels Icardi is nearing a big-money move away from the San Siro, which would mean big money coming his way as the agent, which could be why reports in Italy suggest he’s keen to hijack Nara.
With the 2018 Russian World Cup just months away, Icardi enjoying a good tournament with Argentina could see him become a wanted man in the summer.
