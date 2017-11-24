Milan considering a January move for Sturridge

AC Milan are monitoring Daniel Sturridge’s situation at Liverpool, and could offer the 28-year-old an escape route in January, reports The Sun.
Sturridge has struggled for form and playing time under Jurgen Klopp this season, and may consider a move from Anfield to boost his hopes of representing England in the 2018 World Cup in Russia next summer.
Signed from Chelsea for £13.5m in 2013, the prolific centre-forward has endured a slow decline at Liverpool. He scored 10 goals in 14 league games in his first season with the Reds, before bagging 22 in 29 outings a year later. However, Sturridge has managed just 17 goals in the 54 games that have followed, spending a lot of time sidelined with injury or on the bench.
As a result, Milan are hoping to capitalise on his situation and offer the striker a solution to the lack of playing time. It’s unknown if they will make a permanent bid to sign the former Manchester City man, or if a loan move could be in the works, but Sturridge may be open to a switch if he continues to be low down on the pecking order.
He’s scored three goals in 12 games in all competitions this season, but remains a secondary option in Klopp’s estimates. Sturridge will be out of contract in the summer of 2019, but his immediate focus is sad to be resurrecting his fledging international career.
The 28-year-old has eight goals in 26 appearances for England, but he’s racked up just 18 minutes of playing time for the Three Lions since November 2016. His future at Liverpool might be uncertain as a result.
