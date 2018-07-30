AC Milan want to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko

AC Milan are interested in signing Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea.
Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that the Serie A club are hoping to complete a deal before the start of the new season.
The midfielder was recently linked with a loan move to Sevilla.
Bakayoko failed to make an impact during his first season in England and the arrival of Jorginho from Napoli has added further competition in the middle of the park.
After joining from Monaco in 2017, the 23-year-old struggled with injuries and couldn’t reproduce the form he’d shown in France.
He began his senior career with Rennes, before moving to Monaco for £7 million in 2014.
The midfielder went on to make 92 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, scoring five goals.
Bakayoko helped Monaco win the French title in 2016/17 and his form saw him secure a £40m move to Chelsea last summer.
He made his first senior international appearance for France in March 2017, but wasn’t including in their squad for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.