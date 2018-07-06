Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Mikel Merino set to leave Newcastle, fans react

6 July, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours


Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino is set to leave the club this summer.

The highly talented player will return to Spain with Real Sociedad. The La Liga outfit have triggered his release clause of £10million.

According to the Chronicle, the player has already packed his bags and said his goodbyes.

The Magpies were not keen on selling him this summer but they are forced to part with him because of the release clause.

Merino should prove to be a quality signing for Sociedad for the reported £10million. The Spaniard is a prodigious young talent who could develop into a future star for them.

The likes of Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla and Real Betis were interested in the player who will now sign a five-year contract with Real Sociedad.

It will be interesting to see whether Benitez signs another central midfielder now. The Magpies have already signed Ki on a free transfer.

Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to the news on social media.

