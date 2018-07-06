Mikel Merino set to leave Newcastle, fans react

Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino is set to leave the club this summer.
The highly talented player will return to Spain with Real Sociedad. The La Liga outfit have triggered his release clause of £10million.
According to the Chronicle, the player has already packed his bags and said his goodbyes.
The Magpies were not keen on selling him this summer but they are forced to part with him because of the release clause.
Merino should prove to be a quality signing for Sociedad for the reported £10million. The Spaniard is a prodigious young talent who could develop into a future star for them.
The likes of Athletic Bilbao, Sevilla and Real Betis were interested in the player who will now sign a five-year contract with Real Sociedad.
It will be interesting to see whether Benitez signs another central midfielder now. The Magpies have already signed Ki on a free transfer.
Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to the news on social media.
I thought @mikelmerino1 would of had a fantastic career @nufc playing in front of amazing fans&arguably one of the best coaches in the world,he could of learnt so much.Mikel has been very hasty in his decision to choose to play for a second rate team in a poor league is bizarre
— Chris Cossey (@Cosseycj) July 5, 2018
Gutted @mikelmerino1 is leaving #NUFC such a baller
— Arron Gallagher (@_arrongallagher) July 5, 2018
such a shame that he didnt want to build his carreer with us and even worse that previous thinking he put a clause in hhis contract to leave for a bettter offer. wish him well as he is undoubtedly a talent
— jimmy kelly (@xskye69x) July 5, 2018
I’m gutted. We are losing someone special.
— Michelle Trott (@mtrott70) July 5, 2018
Shame. He’s the best technical player by a mile at the toon. Wouldn’t be suprised to see him move on for big money from them
— Fordy (@FordyTheGeordie) July 5, 2018
Can’t get my head around this one. Such a shame, cracking player and so young.
— Greener (@PRGre1974) July 5, 2018